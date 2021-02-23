Lake Country residents are warned about another rock slide on Pelmewash Parkway, Feb. 23, 2021. (Melanie Marie photo)

Rockslide on old Okanagan highway

Pelmewash Parkway once again littered with debris

Those community on the old Highway 97 in Lake Country are warned of rocks on the road, again.

Pelemewash Parkway is littered with debris as the hillside thaws and rocks tumble off the side.

It’s a common occurrence on the stretch of road, which is the old highway before the overpass was built.

The road was last closed Feb. 3 when a substantial amount of rocks came crashing down.

READ MORE: Lake Country road to reopen as crews clear rockslide debris

READ MORE: ‘The whole side started sliding towards us’ Lake Country man says of rockslide

Transportation

