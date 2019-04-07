Leon Draisaitl #29 of Kelowna Rockets skates against the Kamloops Blazers on Feb. 6, 2015 at Prospera Place (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Rockets alumni hits major milestone

Leon Draisaitl has netted 100 points in an NHL season

For the second time in as many weeks former Kelowna Rocket, Leon Draisaitl hit a major milestone in his career and amongst Rockets alumni.

Last Thursday Draisaitl became the first former Rocket to hit 100 points in an NHL season, tonight he added another accolade to the list becoming the only Rocket alumni to score 50 goals in an NHL campaign.

The Edmonton Oilers wrapped up their regular season tonight, Draisaitl finished the year with 104 points. He made his first All-Star appearance earlier this season in San Jose.

The Oilers drafted Draisaitl third overall at the 2014 NHL entry draft. After starting the season with Edmonton in the NHL, the Rockets traded for his playing rights from the Prince Albert Raiders prior to the 2015 WHL trade deadline.

The German forward helped the Rockets clinch the B.C. Division with 53 points in 32 regular season games. The Rockets went on to win the 2015 WHL Championship, Draisaitl was named the WHL Final Most Valuable Player after posting 10 goals and 18 assists over 19 playoff games.

He continued to dominate with his strong play at the Memorial Cup where he had seven points in five games pushing the Rockets to the finals where they fell in overtime; he was awarded the Stafford Smythe Trophy as Memorial Cup MVP.

The following season Draisaitl made the jump to the Oilers full time. He has played in 350 NHL regular season games over five seasons registering 125 goals and 187 assists.

He was immortalized on the Rockets Wall of Recognition for Outstanding Achievement in September 2017.

Rockets alumni hits major milestone

Leon Draisaitl has netted 100 points in an NHL season

