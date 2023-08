The Nels Nelsen access road is closed while debris is cleared

Rockfall has closed the Nels Nelsen access road in Mount Revelstoke National Park.

Parks Canada alerted the public of the hazard on Aug. 24. They hope to reopen the road tomorrow (Aug. 25) after they’ve had time to clean up the debris and assess the stability of the slope.

The Meadows in the Sky Parkway and all trails in the park are still open.

READ MORE: Trio of matches to close out the season for Revelstoke Cricket Club

READ MORE: Daytime flights coming back to Kelowna airport

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke