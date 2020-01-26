A rockslide was affecting traffic on Sunnybrae Canoe-Point road west of Herald Park on the afternoon of Jan. 26. (Brenda Babiuk/Facebook)

Rockslide obstructing traffic on rural Shuswap road

Large boulders rolled onto Sunnybrae Canoe-Point Road in the South Shuswap.

Reports on Social media indicate a rockslide has obstructed traffic on Sunnybrae Canoe-Point road west of Herald Park.

Large rocks rolled down the mountainside and came to rest on the road. The road runs along the shore of Shuswap Lake.

Both lanes of traffic were affected by the slide and passersby attempted to move some of the rocks out of the way.

An Aim Roads maintenance truck was seen heading towards the area of the rockslide.

More to come.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
