Rockslides ‘amplified’ this time of year in Lake Country

Crews clear Pelmewash Parkway again, after, it was littered with rocks Feb. 23

UPDATE Wednesday, Feb. 24:

Lake Country residents travelling the old stretch of Highway 97 are warned to watch for falling rocks this time of year.

Pelmewash Parkway was littered with rocks again Feb. 23, the second time in less than a month since the Feb. 3 rockslide which saw a considerable amount of large boulders come down. While the latest slide wasn’t as dramatic, area residents are reminded while roads crews are actively monitoring the slopes, they can happen unexpectedly.

“The rapidly changing freeze/thaw cycles can amplify natural hazards that we live with in Lake Country,” the District said.

Residents are asked to not put themselves at risk by stopping to collect rocks and roads crews will clear the area.

If you witness a rockslide or you see rocks on the road, stay away from the rock fall area and do not stop or get out of your vehicle. Once you are a safe distance away, stop to call the roads department 24-hour emergency cell number 250-317-9780 to report the issue and initiate a response or call 9-1-1 for emergency assistance.

………………………………………….

ORIGINAL Tuesday, Feb. 23:

Those community on the old Highway 97 in Lake Country are warned of rocks on the road, again.

Pelemewash Parkway is littered with debris as the hillside thaws and rocks tumble off the side.

It’s a common occurrence on the stretch of road, which is the old highway before the overpass was built.

The road was last closed Feb. 3 when a substantial amount of rocks came crashing down.

READ MORE: Lake Country road to reopen as crews clear rockslide debris

READ MORE: ‘The whole side started sliding towards us’ Lake Country man says of rockslide

@LC_Calendar

newsroom@lakecountrynews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Transportation