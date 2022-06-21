Catching the first fish of the day. (Contributed by Peter Bernacki)

Catching the first fish of the day. (Contributed by Peter Bernacki)

Rod and Gun Club hosts Father’s Day Fishing event

B.C.’s Family Fishing Weekend ran from June 17 to 19

The Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club celebrated Father’s Day with a fishing event that let parents and kids alike try fishing at Williamson Lake.

The event was a part of B.C.’s Family Fishing Weekend, an annual celebration of fishing that coincides with the Father’s Day weekend each year, in which the provincial government waives the requirement for residents of Canada to buy or carry a non-tidal basic fishing licence.

The Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club setting up for the event bright and early. (Contributed by Peter Bernacki)

According to Peter Bernacki of the Rod and Gun Club, over 50 young anglers took part in the event.

Johnny’s Wild Outdoors provided worms for the event, and Go Fish BC provided rods and tackles for those who didn’t have their own.

READ MORE: New fishing dock to be constructed at Williamson Lake

READ MORE: Unveiling of Vera and Johnny Aura commemorative public bench

