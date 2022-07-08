File photo. (Tijana Martin/Canadian Press)

Rogers outage continues to affect customers in Revelstoke

Service outages began at approximately 6 a.m. on July 8

Rogers and Fido customers across the country continue to struggle to make calls or use the internet in a widespread network outage on Friday, and the effects are being felt in Revelstoke.

Disruptions to service began at approximately 6 a.m. on July 8.

The outage is also impacting Interac debit and e-transfer services for select financial institutions associated with Rogers.

According to Revelstoke Fire Chief Steven DeRousie the emergency services system is still functioning, and Fire Rescue has received and responded to calls.

DeRousie added that 9-1-1 service are still available by landline for affected cellular users, and that in the event of a 9-1-1 service disruption residents are advised to contact their cities police local non-emergency number.

Telus Mobility cellular service is currently functioning in Revelstoke.

According to Rogers, their technical teams are working to restore services and are making progress.

Last year, Rogers customers were left without service when the company suffered a massive wireless outage caused by a software update.

