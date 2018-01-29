Rogers Pass snowfall warning continues

There’s a snowfall warning in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass. (DriveBC Cams)

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

Environment Canada said a “moist frontal system” that is moving across the BC Interior will produce heavy snowfall over Rogers Pass and Kootenay Pass.

Between 25 and 30 cm of snow is expected.

Avalanche control is taking place 26 km to 8 km west of Revelstoke on Hwy. 1 between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

DriveBC is warning there’s compact snow with slippery sections on Hwy. 23 between Shelter Bay and Revelstoke.

On Hwy. 1, there’s compact snow with slushy sections from Craigellachie to the west boundary of Glacier National Park.

The ski hill is preparing for another powder day after more than 15 cm fell overnight.

Get ready for another big day! 15 cm overnight | -4° at the Ripper Chair.

Snow Report: https://t.co/wRKhBNOD07

Photo: Daniel Rönnbäck Photography #Revelstoked @CollectivePass pic.twitter.com/Z9pnas9NYg — Revelstoke (@revelstokemtn) January 29, 2018

