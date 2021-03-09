Pharmacist Madeline Acquilano draws a syringe of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Pharmacist Madeline Acquilano draws a syringe of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Rollout to vaccinate Kelowna’s homeless population begins, more than 80% decline

Gospel Mission, Interior Health focusing on educating residents so that when IH returns, more will say yes

An initiative to vaccinate people experiencing homelessness in the Central Okanagan is underway. Last week, some in the Kelowna community were offered their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, only around 20 residents of the 110 people staying at Gospel Mission shelters on Leon Avenue and Doyle Avenue said yes to being vaccinated. More than 80 per cent declined the offer.

On Thursday morning (March 4), Kelowna Gospel Mission executive director Carmen Rempel received a message from their Doyle Shelter manager, saying nurses from Interior Health were at their doorstep looking to vaccinate staff, as well as the homeless population.

An hour and a half later, they were at the mission’s Leon Avenue doorstep. In this time, Rempel was able to gather some of her staff and residents.

Rempel believes the short notice, combined with an already leery viewpoint of vaccinations by the shelter community, caused this to happen.

“Many of our residents were just caught unaware and weren’t prepared to be doing it that day. And when caught off guard, the default position is no. And that’s just human nature with all of us,” she said.

Additionally, she explained many of the individuals who stay at the shelter suffer from mental health challenges, including paranoia and anxiety. Others have PTSD tied to mental institutions; for them, just the sight of a nurse or doctor can trigger feelings of fear.

“Many felt that the vaccine is unsafe and that COVID is a conspiracy and actually not a threat. So they also said no thanks.”

Despite a rough start, Rempel extended sincere thanks to the health authority.

“I realize that this job is extraordinarily difficult, and my understanding is that they were notified Wednesday evening that come Thursday morning, they were going to start rolling out vaccinations at shelters.”

Going forward, both the health authority and local shelters face a large challenge when it comes to vaccinations.

Rempel looked to their friends in Vancouver who, when faced with similar challenges, developed an incentive program offering money or gift cards to residents in exchange for attending a presentation on vaccines.

The key, she said, is in education.

“Sometimes people just need to have that one-on-one conversation to help them talk it through and to make the decision,” Rempel said.

IH and the Gospel Mission are already planning how they can vaccinate the rest of their staff and educate residents so when IH returns, more will opt in.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHousing and Homelessness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. man credits Revelstoke upbringing for surviving Texas ice storm
Next story
Migrant child injured, robbed in Vancouver while buying breakfast for family

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s Peter Zurba said the recent Texan storm was dangerous if people were not prepared. Luckily, he had solid winter skills learned from his Revelstoke childhood. (Submitted)
U.S. man credits Revelstoke upbringing for surviving Texas ice storm

The storm killed 82 people

Drive BC webcams show traffic backed up in the Golden area due to the closure. (Drive BC photo)
Trans-Canada closed due to rockslide near Golden

The highway won’t reopen until this afternoon

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters, aircrews and support personnel from 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron will conduct Exercise FAUCON ALPIN in the Okanagan Valley from March 11 to 30, 2021. (Royal Canadian Air Force photo)
Tactical helicopter squadron training in Okanagan Valley March 11-30

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters will be seen overhead as far north as Revelstoke

Rajan Chhinji and Jessica Semenec are happy to start new daycare service. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
Inspiring women: Caribou Kids offers child care that gets kids outside more

This article is from our series on inspiring women in Revelstoke that… Continue reading

Interior Health residents trying to book COVID-19 vaccines were met with busy lines on day one of bookings. (Dan Ferguson - Black Press Media)
Interior Health apologizes for people getting a busy signal on first day of vaccine appointments

People report being left on hold for hours or being cut off after being on hold

Five Kelowna writers are featured in an anthology that launched in time for International Women's Day. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

The book has launched in time for International Women’s Day

(File photo)
Okanagan cannabis extraction company introduces new technology

Vitalis Extraction’s new technology is designed for efficiency

Gospel Mission executive director, Carmen Rempel, stands outside the Gospel Mission's Leon Avenue shelter. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Rollout to vaccinate Kelowna’s homeless population begins, more than 80% decline

Gospel Mission, Interior Health focusing on educating residents so that when IH returns, more will say yes

Vancouver Police Department. (Google Maps)
Migrant child injured, robbed in Vancouver while buying breakfast for family

Police collected more than $200 to give to the family, who are new arrivals to Canada from Mexico

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
3 out of the top 5 livable places in the country are in B.C.: report

Langford placed first and Kelowna came second in a report by RATESDOTCA

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound in 2018, but it and other inter-city bus companies have been severely affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus lines, regional airports to get $27M in COVID-19 aid

Operating grants ‘a life raft’ for connecting communities

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A message displayed on the HuffPost Canada site announces they will no longer be publishing content as of March 9, in this screengrab taken Tuesday, March 9, 2021 (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Huffington Post Canada sees layoffs, website closure weeks after acquired by Buzzfeed

It’s part of a restructuring plan for the company, with changes also predicted for U.K. and Australia

Staff at Summerland’s municipal hall have been subjected to verbally abusive and bullying behaviour from some members of the public, municipal administrator Graham Statt says. (Summerland Review file photo)
Summerland municipal staff report abuse over tax and utility changes

Municipality to take zero-tolerance approach to mistreatment of staff members

Most Read