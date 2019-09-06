Although residents are reporting an odour that smells like rotten eggs in the Upper Columbia and Duncan Avenue, Fortis BC said it is not a natural gas leak. (Photo from fortisbc.com)

‘Rotten egg’ smell permeates Penticton

A technician visited the area of Upper Columbia and Duncan at approximately 10:20 a.m.

Despite what some residents are describing as a “rotten egg” smell, Fortis BC said there’s no natural gas leak in Penticton this morning.

Residents took to Facebook at about 10 a.m. on Sept. 6 to see if others in the areas of Duncan Avenue or Upper Columbia could also smell the foul smell. Multiple people chimed in their location and that they too could smell what could only be described as “rotten eggs.”

But according to Fortis BC, a technician visited the area at 10:20 a.m. and found there to be no natural gas leak. They could not comment as to what the cause of the foul smell could be.

