BC Ferries has cancelled all sailings between Nanaimo and West Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 7. (News Bulletin file photo)

Rough seas cause cancellation of 18 B.C. Ferries sailings

Sailings on Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay and Langdale-Horseshoe Bay routes impacted

All ferry sailings to and from Nanaimo’s Departure Bay have been cancelled due to rough seas.

BC Ferries issued a service notice in the late morning on Monday, Nov. 7, advising that it was cancelling all sailings between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay for the rest of the day due to “adverse weather conditions.”

A social media post from BC Ferries noted that “the current sea state and high winds have made sailing from Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay today unsafe.”

There are also cancellations affecting the Horseshoe Bay-Langdale route. In all, 18 sailings have been cancelled today.

The ferry company has also issued a service notice warning that sailings in the morning and early afternoon on Tuesday, Nov. 8, are at risk of cancellation.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us, and we will keep you informed as more information becomes available. We apologize for any inconvenience as a result of these sailing cancellations,” said BC Ferries.

READ ALSO: Thousands across Vancouver Island still without power Sunday morning


