A map of the detour that will be in place Aug. 9-Nov. 30 for the construction of the roundabout and realignment of Camozzi Rd. (Contributed)

A map of the detour that will be in place Aug. 9-Nov. 30 for the construction of the roundabout and realignment of Camozzi Rd. (Contributed)

Roundabout construction to begin on Nichol Rd. Aug. 9

There will be a detour in place

Construction of the new roundabout on Nichol and Camozzi Rd. will start Monday, Aug. 9.

The project includes the realignment of Camozzi Rd. to accommodate for the forthcoming golf course at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

A detour will be in effect Aug. 9-Nov. 30. A bike/pedestrian lane will be provided and access to local businesses, residences and P.O. boxes will remain open, said a news release from Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

READ MORE: City paying 10% of costs for upcoming Nichol Rd. round-about

Workers will be on site from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Saturday, however work will be weather dependent.

The project is a joint effort before the resort, the city and Mackenzie Village.

READ MORE:New Revelstoke golf course on track for 2024 tee time

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConstructionRevelstoke

Previous story
White Rock Lake wildfire forces more evacuation orders for Westside Road
Next story
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Just Posted

(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Tim Talks: What do you call someone from Revelstoke?

A map of the detour that will be in place Aug. 9-Nov. 30 for the construction of the roundabout and realignment of Camozzi Rd. (Contributed)
Roundabout construction to begin on Nichol Rd. Aug. 9

Tournament at the Revelstoke Lawn Bowling Club, circa 1920s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 10613)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug.5

A structure is seen engulfed in flames in Monte Lake Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Facebook)
Monte Lake Store burns in White Rock Lake wildfire: Electoral Area chair