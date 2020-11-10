Creating permanent stop signs on 43rd Avenue at 20th Street will require installation of these advance warning signs, which need to be concreted in, and will cost upwards of $180,000. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

Roundabout on the books for North Okanagan intersection

Newly installed four-way stop could end up becomming more, or less

Plans to make a permanent four-way stop in the Harwood area continue to go in circles.

Temporary stop signs were added to 43rd Avenue, at the intersection of 20th Street, in September due to Pleasant Valley Road construction, which was funnelling traffic along 20th.

READ MORE: Temporary four-way stop added to Vernon intersection

Following support from neighbouring residents, Vernon council decided in October to make the four-way permanent.

READ MORE: Temporary Vernon four-way stop now permanent

But the change will come at the cost of $180,000, the majority of which is being taken from the city-wide bus shelters project.

“This is clearly something that will resonate very poorly with the residents of the city if they are going to lose bus stops,” Coun. Scott Anderson said. “To me, it just doesn’t make sense. Is there some way of doing this without spending $180,000?”

Transportation manager Amanda Watson explains that the cost is a high estimate, and includes permanent warning signs in advance of the stop signs, which she says are needed at that location.

“This is a high volume, high-speed road and this is warranted for the design,” Watson said.

Additional concrete works, including additional bulbs/sidewalk extensions, are needed for the installation of these warning signs, along with the removal of the pedestrian flashers.

Coun. Akbal Mund questioned the need for the advance bulbs when there are other intersections that don’t have them.

Coun. Brian Quiring agrees: “this seems overkill. I think we need to investigate this a little more.”

Mayor Victor Cumming pointed out that the future plans for this intersection actually call for a roundabout.

Therefore council agreed, with Coun. Kelly Fehr to have staff bring back more options for the site.

“Can we look at a different alternative for the source of funding? Because I don’t want to take away bus shelters,” Quiring said.

