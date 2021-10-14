Row house development proposed for Cedar St. in Revelstoke

A rendering of the proposed row house development on Cedar St. A site plan for the proposed development on Cedar St.

A proposal for a row house development on Cedar St. is coming up for public hearing, Dec. 7.

The developer is applying for an amendment to the zoning bylaw and Official Community Plan in order to proceed with the project.

The lot is currently zoned R1, for single family homes, and needs to be zoned R3, a medium density zone that includes row houses.

In the OCP the lot is identified as T2, for rural residential land use. The amendment would see it zoned Walk Up Residential.

The proposal, though preliminary, could see a four or five unit row house, on stilts due to the steep slope, with car port parking at the back of the building as well as storage space and patios.

According to city staff, the developer intends for the project to be long term rentals.

Prior to a development permit being issued, the applicants will have to submit updated geotechnical and riparian area reports, and an unstable soil and riparian area protection development permit application will be required.

Councillor Tim Palmer expressed concern over the preliminary designs, however, that will be discussed during the development permit process.

