A Facebook image of Curtis Sagmoen.

Date set for Silver Creek man’s bail ruling

Curtis Sagmoen will learn on Feb. 28 if he will be released from custody

Come Wednesday, Feb. 28, the decision on whether Curtis Sagmoen will be released from custody will be delivered.

Provincial Court Judge Mark Takahashi presided over Sagmoen’s bail hearing in the Salmon Arm Law Courts on Monday, Feb. 19. At the end of the day following legal submissions, the court adjourned, with the judge expected to render his decision next week. A court-ordered ban prevents publication of any of the proceedings.

On Feb. 21, a date was set. Next Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. at the Vernon Law Courts, Judge Takahashi will rule on whether Sagmoen will remain behind bars or be released under court-imposed conditions while the charges make their way through the courts.

Related link: Sagmoen faces judge alone

Sagmoen faces nine counts stemming from three separate incidents involving female complainants which include assault, discharging a firearm while being reckless, having face masked, uttering threats, possession of a controlled substance, and mischief not in excess of $5,000.

He has been in custody since October 2017. He appeared in person at the Salmon Arm hearing; for other court dates he has appeared via video link.

Sagmoen, 37, lived in Silver Creek on a farm owned by his parents. The property was the subject of an extensive police search in October 2017, where the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon were discovered. No charges have been laid in connection with her death and no suspects have been named by police.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two Haida men detained for crossing U.S.-Canada border
Next story
Alberta takes out full-page ads in B.C. over strained relationship

Just Posted

Thirteen athletes to represent Revelstoke at BC Winter Games

Will compete in alpine skiing, nordic skiing and judo

UPDATE: Serwa second fastest in ski cross seeding

Kelowna ski cross racer has solid run in the seeding round of the women’s ski cross event

Date set for Silver Creek man’s bail ruling

Curtis Sagmoen will learn on Feb. 28 if he will be released from custody

Revelstoke based startup to bring RFID technology to 360 degree cameras

Sniper Action Photo operates 30 photo installations in Canada, the U.S., Central America and the Caribbean

Revelstoke Nordic Skiers come away from BC Championships with hardware

Eight athletes pick up aggregate points plaques from racing season

VIDEO: How are avalanches triggered?

Transportation BC explains tools they use to set off remote slides

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Two Haida men detained for crossing U.S.-Canada border

Edenshaw and Frisby travelled from Alaska to Prince Rupert for the All Native Basketball Tournament

Alberta takes out full-page ads in B.C. over strained relationship

It’s the latest move between the two provinces over progress on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

B.C. teacher suspended over allegedly using N-word in worksheets

Trafalgar Elementary teacher under investigation by Vancouver School Board

Toddler swept away in Ontario floods

Toddler missing as flooding forces thousands from their homes in Ontario

Playoffs arrive, Heat finish second

Chase squad to take on 100 Mile House Wranglers in first round

BC BUDGET: New money helps seniors’ care shortage

Job stability for care aides key to recruitment, union leader says

Mixed messages on B.C.’s efforts to cool hot housing market

Economist says undersupply of homes in Metro Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna will keep prices high

Most Read