Ecole Kelowna Secondary School. (File photo)

Rumours of lunch-hour fight at Kelowna high school prompt hold and secure

Staff received reports that other schools would attend the school property to observe a fight

Reports of a potential fight circulating in the school community prompted École Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) staff to place the school in a temporary hold and secure safety measure on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

“Staff responded quickly to information that several students from other schools would attend the school property to observe a fight during the noon hour,” said SD23 communications advisor Justin Schneider.

“RCMP Community Youth Safety Officers and other members attended the scene, and as a result, a fight did not occur.”

The hold and secure measure resulted in students being brought back into the school 10 minutes before the end of the lunch break. Students remained in classrooms until all non-KSS students dispersed and the regular class schedule resumed.

RCMP and staff are now investigating the source of the incident.

