Rumours the unvaccinated won’t be served at Sicamous health centre false

District of Sicamous issued notice Aug. 27 stating everyone will have same access to care

The Sicamous Community Health Centre remains committed to serving all patients regardless of vaccine status, notice says. Masks are required for those 12 and over. (File photo)

Speculation that those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to receive care at the Sicamous Community Health Centre is false, according to the District of Sicamous.

The district issued a notice on Aug. 27 which reaffirmed the health centre’s stance on serving unvaccinated patients. The stance is the same as the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia’s (CPSBC), the notice said.

The college states unvaccinated patients must be given the same access to care as vaccinated patients.

“It would be indefensible from an ethical point of view for a registrant to require documented proof that a patient has been vaccinated as a prerequisite for attending their office,” said CPSBC in Volume 9 of its College Connector publication.

“However, it is reasonable for a registrant to request that patients report their vaccine status to them. Once aware of a patient’s vaccine status, registrants should manage appointment times in a way that does not compromise the health of other patients or their medical office staff.”

The Sicamous Community Health Centre does require patients over the age of 12, without an exemption, to wear a mask as mandated by public health orders.

A representative from the health centre was unable to provide further comment on the source of the speculation and rumours.

Read more: Salmon Arm pharmacist reports being asked about ivermectin for COVID-19

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Hillside Village in Salmon Arm

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Follow Zachary on Twitter @roman_reports

Sicamousvaccines