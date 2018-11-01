A pipeline has ruptured and sparked a massive fire north of Prince George. (Dhruv Desai)

Ruptured Enbridge natural gas pipeline is back in action

Pipeline is operating at 80 per cent capacity

Enbridge has repaired its ruptured 36-inch pipeline, the company said in a statement Wednesday night.

The natural gas pipeline was initially shut down after an explosion near Prince George on Oct. 9.

Since then, FortisBC has warned of a 20 to 50 per cent natural gas shortage for the province, and gas analysts have predicted high prices at the pump.

VIDEO: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

Enbridge said that it expects to return the pipeline to service over the next 48 hours by gradually increasing the amount of natural gas flowing through the just-repaired segment until it reaches 80 per cent of its operating pressure.

Another nearby 30-inch pipeline has been operating at 80 per cent capacity since Oct. 11.

Enbridge said that that it will continue monitoring and inspecting the pipelines to ensure that both are fully back to normal and can pass regulatory inspection before returning both to 100 per cent capacity.

The company did not provide a schedule for a full return to service.

