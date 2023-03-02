The Russian and Ukrainian Deli is Kelowna has been vandalized. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The Russian and Ukrainian Deli is Kelowna has been vandalized. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Russian and Ukrainian Deli in Kelowna vandalized

The store is temporarily closed

The Russian and Ukrainian Deli in Kelowna is temporarily closed following vandalism.

The store owners found the vandalism when they arrived to work on Monday, Feb. 27. It was a Ukrainian flag spray painted over top of the Russian part of the sign.

A post was made on Tuesday in the Kelowna Alert Facebook group.

The store originally opened back in 2015.

Capital News has reached out to the owners of the store.

READ MORE: Gold and Cristall shine bright for Kelowna Rockets in big win over Spokane

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan volleyball programs rack up the accolades

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FoodKelownaOkanaganRussiaUkraine

Previous story
UBC Okanagan students join in nationwide protest against RBC
Next story
North Okanagan preschool program shutting down

Just Posted

Ski-jumper Isabel Coursier in Nakusp, February 22, 1923. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 11363)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Mar. 2

Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)
High avalanche risk closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Sicamous

Mackenzie Ave. circa 1912 (Revelstoke Museum and Archives/Facebook)
Happy Birthday to Revelstoke

crudup (Twitter)
Morning Start: The voice behind Mastercard