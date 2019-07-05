Rutland woman devastated after finding her cats mouth glued shut

She claims her cat isn’t the only victim of torture in the Rutland area

The cat which was tortured early Friday morning. (Submitted)

A Rutland woman came home early Friday morning to find her cat’s mouth glued shut.

The woman who wishes to stay anonymous claims her friend found her cat with glue seeping from her mouth and they had to cut it out and wash it with warm water.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Christman animal cruelty matter adjourned

“Thankfully she is okay, she ate her wet food and woke up this morning seemingly fine,” said the woman.

She says there have been multiple animal cruelty incidents in Rutland, some of which include cats allegedly being beaten with bats and she claims a few of her neighbours say their cats have gone missing.

Police say they partner with community organizations to handle these calls.

READ MORE: Shuswap woman found not guilty of animal cruelty charges

“RCMP often work collaboratively with our partners at the Kelowna BC SPCA on these types of investigations. Our officers typically work alongside and provide support to SPCA Animal Protection Officer’s who typically take the lead on animal cruelty investigations,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

For all concerns of neglect or cruelty to animals, the public can contact the BC SPCA reporting hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

@LarynGilmour

laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.