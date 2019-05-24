RV trailer fire suppressed in West Kelowna late Thursday night

A fire which erupted in a RV travel trailer was quickly controlled by fire crews late Thursday night.

Crews from West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to the fire at the request of BC Wildfire Service to the blaze that was reported just outside the West Kelowna boundary in the area of Bear Creek Forest Service Road.

The fire only spread a small distance from where the RV was into the surrounding forest area. With the fire danger rating increasing, WKFR works along side the BC Wildfire Services more to ensure fires don’t spread.

READ MORE: FormaShape snuffs small electrical fire

READ MORE: Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

BC Wildfire Service and WKFR were able to control and clean-up after the fire.

No injuries were reported.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.