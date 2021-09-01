Beachgoers relax in the sun at Kal Lake Beach in Coldstream on July 23, 2020. (Justin Ketterer - Contributed)

Safe to swim at Kal Beach in Coldstream

Latest Interior Health samples show acceptable bacteria counts

Following a nearly three-week advisory, the water has cleared for those wanting to splash around at Kal Beach.

The District of Coldstream has confirmed with Interior Health that test results for the samples taken Aug. 30 showed bacteria counts within the acceptable Health Canada ranges, and confirms that the beach advisory can be lifted.

An advisory was issued Aug. 12 after unacceptable levels were found, and persisted.

READ MORE: Swimming not recommended at popular Coldstream beach

For more information visit www.coldstream.ca or www.interiorhealth.ca.

READ MORE: Swimming still not recommended at Coldstream’s Kal Beach

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganSwimming

Previous story
Family of late Trina Hunt helps in search for missing Langley woman
Next story
VIDEO: UBC frat party draws hundreds of maskless students, ends in $5,000 fine

Just Posted

The BC Wildfire Service used favourable conditions Tuesday, Aug. 24, to begin a small-scale planned ignition operations along the northeastern flank of the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
syilx family explains how wildfire impacts their ceremonies

The City of Revelstoke has received grant money from the province to implement a Local Government Development Approvals Program. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke receives $400K to help get homes built faster

Tourism Revelstoke is offering $500 towards accommodation to visitors in exchange for volunteer hours. (Contributed-Tourism Revelstoke)
Tourism Revelstoke launches Thanksgiving Back campaign

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The world’s oldest man lived to 113 years old