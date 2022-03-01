Sagmoen back in Vernon court for RCMP assault

Curtis Sagmoen is back for Day 1 of his latest trial.

The North Okanagan man is charged with assaulting a peace officer, from an incident at his Spallumcheen home in 2020.

Sagmoen, born in 1980, wrapped up a voir dire last week.

He has been charged in the past with crimes against sex trade workers in the vicinity of his parents’ Salmon River Road property, and is now alleged to have assaulted the officer near the Spallumcheen farm on Oct. 29, 2020.

Sagmoen’s trial is expected to last four days, starting today March 1.

