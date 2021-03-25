Sagmoen cop assault matter postponed again

Two people stand back from the fence at the Sagmoen farm and watch on Oct. 30 as protesters attempt to get Curtis Sagmoen to come out and provide answers to their questions on Oct. 30. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

A high-profile North Okanagan man’s plea to an assault charge involving a police officer has once again been put over for another two weeks.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s arraignment hearing has been rescheduled to April 8 at 9:30 a.m., while defence lawyer Lisa Helps speaks to Crown lawyer Laura McPheeters now that the entire disclosure has been obtained.

A disclosure allows the accused to see the case against them before they enter a plea so they can make a more informed decision.

The Oct. 29, 2020, incident near Falkland coincided with a police search warrant at Sagmoen’s place of residence on his parents’ Salmon River Road property.

Earlier that month, police had visited the farm after an alert of suspicious activity. At that time, RCMP released a photo of Sagmoen — who is notorious for crimes against sex trade workers — and issued a warning in the interest of public safety.

A similar warning was issued in Oct. 13, 2017, to the general public and individuals in the sex industry to take extra precautions for their safety around Salmon River Road north of Vernon.

This warning stemmed from an incident Aug. 28, 2017, when police responded to reports of a woman threatened with a firearm in the area.

Sagmoen was found guilty for wearing a disguise and threatening a sex trade worker with a shotgun on Dec. 20, 2019, but was given time served and 36 months probation.

He was found guilty for the second time in two months (Feb. 11, 2020) when he returned to face an assault charge involving a different woman in the industry.

The victim, whose identity was protected by a publication ban, told the courts how Sagmoen hit her with an ATV so hard on Aug. 10, 2017, her shoes flew off.

Sentenced to five months jail time, Sagmoen was again credited with time served at his June 19, 2020, hearing and walked free with 36 months of probation.

His probation order bans him from drug and alcohol use, accessing websites advertising escort or dating services, having more than one cellphone number and leaving the province without permission from his bail supervisor.

Sagmoen is ordered to reside at his family property on Salmon River Road as per his probation and has a 10-year weapons ban.

Protesters gathered on the steps of the Vernon Court House Monday, March 2, awaiting news of Curtis Sagmoen, a North Okanagan man found guilty of assaulting a sex trade worker in 2017. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

The 10-hectare family farm became subject of an extensive police search Oct. 19, 2017, and the remains of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were found.

Although her death was deemed suspicious, no charges have been laid.

At the time five women – Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Genereaux and Nicole Bell – were missing from the North Okanagan area.

