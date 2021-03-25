Two people stand back from the fence at the Sagmoen farm and watch on Oct. 30 as protesters attempt to get Curtis Sagmoen to come out and provide answers to their questions on Oct. 30. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Two people stand back from the fence at the Sagmoen farm and watch on Oct. 30 as protesters attempt to get Curtis Sagmoen to come out and provide answers to their questions on Oct. 30. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Sagmoen cop assault matter postponed again

North Okanagan man to enter plea April 8

A high-profile North Okanagan man’s plea to an assault charge involving a police officer has once again been put over for another two weeks.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s arraignment hearing has been rescheduled to April 8 at 9:30 a.m., while defence lawyer Lisa Helps speaks to Crown lawyer Laura McPheeters now that the entire disclosure has been obtained.

A disclosure allows the accused to see the case against them before they enter a plea so they can make a more informed decision.

The Oct. 29, 2020, incident near Falkland coincided with a police search warrant at Sagmoen’s place of residence on his parents’ Salmon River Road property.

Earlier that month, police had visited the farm after an alert of suspicious activity. At that time, RCMP released a photo of Sagmoen — who is notorious for crimes against sex trade workers — and issued a warning in the interest of public safety.

A similar warning was issued in Oct. 13, 2017, to the general public and individuals in the sex industry to take extra precautions for their safety around Salmon River Road north of Vernon.

Curtis Sagmoen takes a smoke break during the start of his latest trial Monday, Feb. 10. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

This warning stemmed from an incident Aug. 28, 2017, when police responded to reports of a woman threatened with a firearm in the area.

READ MORE: Message warning sex trade workers scrawled on road near Sagmoen farm

Sagmoen was found guilty for wearing a disguise and threatening a sex trade worker with a shotgun on Dec. 20, 2019, but was given time served and 36 months probation.

He was found guilty for the second time in two months (Feb. 11, 2020) when he returned to face an assault charge involving a different woman in the industry.

The victim, whose identity was protected by a publication ban, told the courts how Sagmoen hit her with an ATV so hard on Aug. 10, 2017, her shoes flew off.

Sentenced to five months jail time, Sagmoen was again credited with time served at his June 19, 2020, hearing and walked free with 36 months of probation.

His probation order bans him from drug and alcohol use, accessing websites advertising escort or dating services, having more than one cellphone number and leaving the province without permission from his bail supervisor.

Sagmoen is ordered to reside at his family property on Salmon River Road as per his probation and has a 10-year weapons ban.

Protesters gathered on the steps of the Vernon Court House Monday, March 2, awaiting news of Curtis Sagmoen, a North Okanagan man found guilty of assaulting a sex trade worker in 2017. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Protesters gathered on the steps of the Vernon Court House Monday, March 2, awaiting news of Curtis Sagmoen, a North Okanagan man found guilty of assaulting a sex trade worker in 2017. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

The 10-hectare family farm became subject of an extensive police search Oct. 19, 2017, and the remains of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were found.

Although her death was deemed suspicious, no charges have been laid.

READ MORE: One year later: No updates in death of Vernon teen found on farm

At the time five women – Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Genereaux and Nicole Bell – were missing from the North Okanagan area.

READ MORE: Driver’s licence of missing Ashley Simpson found in northern BC

READ MORE: WATCH: Caitlin Potts’ mother continues searching for answers five years on

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teen’s petition to stop Coastal GasLink pipeline garners over 23,000 signatures
Next story
B.C. considering paid time off for workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

SD 10 in Nakusp. (File photo)
Arrow Lakes school board changes land acknowledgement to only include Sinixt

‘As educators, it’s our job to be as truthful as possible’

Airbnb and other vacation-rental sites are now seeing an uptick in demand. (Tribune News Service)
EDITORIAL: Considering short-term rental units

Communities working to address regulations and effects of short-term rentals

A disregarded mask near downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
New Revelstoke COVID-19 cases increase slightly to 2

Data from March 14 to 20

A view of the Jordan River from the trail in the area, during the summer. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke councillor demands update on protection of the Jordan River

City staff will present an update at the April 13 council meeting

A CVS pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Village Green Retirement Campus in Federal Way on Jan. 26. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
38 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior, two additional cases tied to Kelowna outbreak

A total of 343 cases remain active

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Vernon man points firearm at motorist in road rage incident

25-year-old man arrested, BB gun seized; charges pending

Graffiti, including racist symbols, was left on the side of a house on Hespeler Road on the evening of July 13, 2020. The police investigation into the incident has now been closed. (Summerland Review file photo)
Cops close case on racist vandalism incident in Summerland

Swastikas were spray-painted on family’s home in July, 2020

Cody New spotted a white pickup driving erratically, swerving in and out of lanes on Hwy. 97 heading north into Vernon around 8:30 a.m. March 24, 2021. (Cody New - Facebook)
Erratic elderly driver showed no sign of alcohol impairment: Vernon police

Cody New caught the whole thing on dashcam and shared it to social media

John Horgan, Premier of B.C. praises the efforts of Prince Rupert with the success of the community-wide COVID-19 vaccination clinic in his briefing on March 24. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert has reached 85% COVID vaccination mark

Prince Rupert’s attitude is needed across the province, Premier said

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) is working with the West Kelowna RCMP on an organized crime drug investigation. (File)
Gang unit makes drug-related arrest in West Kelowna

One man was arrested at a West Kelowna home on Wednesday afternoon

The BC SPCA is reminding drivers of the dangers of having pets in vehicles, both when leaving it parked and when travelling. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA warns drivers about dangers of pets in vehicles, both when parked and travelling

Use harnesses, crates, and don’t let your dog stick its head out the window are all tips from SPCA

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. more than doubles fine for breaking COVID-19 gathering orders

Penalty for attending, promoting events goes from $230 to $575

Most Read