Sagmoen in court for bail decision

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will be in Vernon Law Courts at 9:30 a.m.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is escorted into a British Columbia Sheriff Service vehicle as rallier shout “No more stolen sisters” marking the end of the first day of his preliminary inquiry in Vernon Law Courts Monday, Oct. 22. The inquiry is scheduled to wrap up Tuesday, Oct. 23. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Almost two weeks after hearing submissions from the Crown prosecutor and defence lawyer, a provincial court judge will decide whether or not bail will be granted for Curtis Wayne Sagmoen.

Judge Jeremy Guild will deliver his decision in Vernon Law Courts today, Nov. 14, at 9:30 a.m. The hearing is estimated to last about one hour.

However, should bail be granted on this matter, Sagmoen will remain in custody in relation to charges stemming from an incident in Maple Ridge which is currently before the Port Coquitlam courts. A five-day trial for that charge begins Feb. 4.

Sagmoen’s bail hearing fell on the heels of a preliminary inquiry Oct. 23 in which Judge Guild committed him to stand trial on five counts, including disguising his face with intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; careless use or storage of a firearm, uttering threats and possession of a controlled substance.

At a previous bail hearing in February 2018, Sagmoen’s charges were split into three separate files by Judge Mark Takahashi. Sagmoen will appear Dec. 10 for a preliminary inquiry into the second matter with charges of assault and assault causing bodily harm, and for trial on a mischief charge Dec. 13. Judge Takahashi granted bail for those two files but denied bail on the matter for which Sagmoen is before the courts this week.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

As with Sagmoen’s previous appearances in Vernon Law Courts, a rally for missing and murdered women will take the Vernon Law Courts steps.

Rally organizer Jody Leon said they rally in support of missing local women, which includes Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell and 18-year-old Vernon woman Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on the Silver Creek farm owned by Sagmoen’s parents.

No charges have been laid connected to her death and no suspects have been named by police.

