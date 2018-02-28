Sagmoen slated for bail hearing today

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is scheduled to appear in Vernon Law Courts at 2 p.m.

A Silver Creek man, who has been in the headlines since his October 2017 arrest, is slated for a bail hearing today.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, born 1980, is set to appear before a judge in Vernon Law Courts at 2 p.m. to hear whether or not bail will be granted.

And, as with many of Sagmoen’s previous appearances, a rally is scheduled to happen at the time of his hearing.

“These women who were violated need our voice, our body and our support,” said spokesperson Jody Leon. “The members of the Murdered and Missing Drone Team and concerned community members and advocates for the MMIW (Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women) will be gathering on the steps of the Vernon courthouse to send a message in support of the families of the missing, to spread the word about advocating for no violence against women and justice for the families.”

While none of the charges against Sagmoen have been proven in court, the rally is in support of missing and murdered women in the North Okanagan, including Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell and 18-year-old Vernon woman Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on the Silver Creek farm owned by Sagmoen’s parents.

“I don’t think I will ever heal,” said Lori Nixon, mother of Genereaux. “We loved her so much. There isn’t an aspect of my life that she wasn’t a part of. I feel as though I have been ripped apart.”

Sagmoen faces nine counts stemming from three separate incidents including assault; disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; uttering threats; careless use or storage of a firearm; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; possession of a controlled substance; and mischief not in excess of $5,000.

Related: No decision yet from Sagmoen bail hearing

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. veterinarian wants 2,900-km death trap that’s killing moose removed
Next story
Thieves hit another Vernon business

Just Posted

Water pooling on the Trans-Canada Highway this morning: DriveBC

Light snow also forecast for Revelstoke

Journey under the sea with Just for Kicks

Dance studio brings the Little Mermaid to life in first Revelstoke ballet production

Feb. 28 Editorial Cartoon

Marissa Tiel Review Staff… Continue reading

UPDATE: Hwy. 1 reopens near Golden

The Trans-Canada Highway had closed Tuesday afternoon due to high avalanche hazard

Revelstoke students brush shoulders with Michelle Obama

Revelstoke Secondary School Students Alexandra Roberts, Anna Kampman, Emalyn Adam, and Community Connections Councillor Sheena Bell, were hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

VIDEO: Do you think there should be pay parking in Revelstoke?

Following a city council discussion around parking solutions for a proposed commercial… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. veterinarian wants 2,900-km death trap that’s killing moose removed

Collapsed, 100-year-old Yukon Telegraph line believed to be killing moose across north

Black Press nominated for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers Association awards

The awards honour community newspaper and digital excellence across B.C. and Yukon

Tolko announces joint venture to build sawmill in Louisiana

Vernon-based lumber company expands to the United States

Potential gun owners scrutinized under Canadian laws

The government wants to know who you are sleeping with

Loud, loving parrots at Vancouver sanctuary can stay for now

A group of parrots awaiting adoption in Vancouver can stay put for now, after a lease on a warehouse full of the chattering birds was extended.

Canadian program providing alcohol to heavy drinkers envied by Scotland

It’s a radical treatment that provides daily doses of alcohol to people struggling with problem drinking

India denies role in Atwal controversy; ‘baseless,’ says official

India’s Ministry of External Affairs states the Indian government had no role in an attempted murderer being invited

Most Read