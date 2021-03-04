Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen

UPDATE: Sagmoen to make plea in two weeks for cop assault charge

The offence allegedly took place on Oct. 29 in Spallumcheen

A high-profile North Okanagan man with a history of assault charges will return before the courts on March 18 after his lawyer asked for an adjournment Thursday, March 4.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was charged with assaulting Cpl. Kovacs in an Oct. 29, 2020, incident in Spallumcheen and today (March 4), he was scheduled for arraignment to either plead guilty or not.

He was previously scheduled for this hearing in February, but it was quickly adjourned to today’s date.

The October incident coincided with a police search warrant at Sagmoen’s place of residence on his parents’ Salmon River Road property. Earlier that month, police had visited the farm after an alert of suspicious activity.

The RCMP released a photo of Sagmoen — who is notorious for crimes against sex trade workers — and issued a warning in the interest of public safety.

When Sagmoen was first charged in October 2017, police issued a warning to the general public and sex workers to take extra precautions for their safety around Salmon River Road in a rural area north of Vernon.

It’s the same area where police uncovered the remains of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux while searching a 10-hectare farm in the North Okanagan belonging to his family. Although her death was deemed suspicious, no charges have been laid.

READ MORE: One year later: No updates in death of Vernon teen found on farm

In December 2019, he was found guilty of disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence, using a firearm during an offence, and possession of methamphetamine, but was released the same day due to time served in custody.

Two months later, he was found guilty after purposefully running over a different sex trade worker with an ATV in August 2019 and was sentenced to time served and three years’ probation with several conditions in place.

Sagmoen was also charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with an incident involving a woman in Maple Ridge in 2013, to which he pleaded guilty, to a lesser count of assault with injury, in February 2020.

Sagmoen’s probation conditions ban him from using drugs and alcohol, accessing websites advertising escort or dating services, having more than one cellphone number or leaving the province without permission.

A 10-year weapons prohibition and a mandatory DNA order were also issued by the judge in his 2020 sentencing for the ATV incident.

– With Black Press and Canadian Press files

READ MORE: Who is Curtis Sagmoen?

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP add new downtown unit member

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cops and CourtsCourtCrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Protesters gather in front of the Vernon Law Courts in the final week of the trial of Curtis Sagmoen, Wednesday, Dec. 18. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Previous story
UBCO drug checking service now offered across Okanagan
Next story
UPDATE: West Kelowna firefighter injured in structure fire released from hospital

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison. File photo
COMMON’S CORNER: Challenging the government on vaccine availability and more

The first of a quarterly column from Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison

Email jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
LETTER: Revelstoke resident urges people to stay local

‘Please come back when the pandemic is over’

(Screen shot)
Revelstoke COVID-19 numbers drop to a single new case

Data from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27

A health worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to members of the police at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Mainz, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)
43 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

368 cases in the region remain active

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Okanagan-Shuswap real estate market continues hot start to 2021

Sales in February were up more than 100 per cent over last year, reports the Association of Interior Realtors

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

An air quality advisory continues in Vernon March 4 due to high levels of dust in the air from winter traction material. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: More road dust continues air quality advisory in Vernon

The advisory will last until the next rainfall or until enough street sweeping work is done

Mountain caribou from an endangered herd have returned to an area adjacent to the area closed to snowmobiling on Queest Mountain. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Return of caribou herd prompts temporary snowmobiling closure near Sicamous

Lake Play area on Queest Mountain closed for the second time this year

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

RCMP stock. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press)
Teen grabbed while jogging in Kelowna

18-year-old woman pulled free, running home and reporting incident to police

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

(Pxhere)
B.C. research reveals how pandemic has changed attitudes towards sex, health services

CDC survey shows that 35 per cent of people were worried about being judged

Some Canadians are finding butter harder than usual, resulting in an avalanche of social media controversy around #buttergate. (Brett Williams/The Observer)
#Buttergate: Concerns around hard butter hit small B.C. towns and beyond

Canadians find their butter was getting harder, blame palm oil in part one of this series

Most Read