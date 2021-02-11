Protesters made their presence felt outside the Vernon courthouse Thursday, while inside an arraignment hearing for Curtis Sagmoen’s latest assault charge was pushed to March 4, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Sagmoen’s charge of assaulting police officer adjourned in Vernon court

The 40-year-old’s arraignment hearing has been pushed to March 4

Curtis Sagmoen, a high-profile North Okanagan man with a history of assault charges, had his latest charge adjourned at the Vernon law courts Thursday (Feb. 11).

Sagmoen, 40, was charged with assaulting a police officer, Cpl. Kovacs, in an Oct. 29, 2020, incident in Spallumcheen. On Thursday he was scheduled to appear for arraignment to either plead guilty or not guilty, but the hearing was quickly adjourned and moved to March 4.

The Oct. 29 incident coincided with a police search warrant at Sagmoen’s place of residence on his parents’ Salmon River Road property. Earlier that month, police had visited the farm after an alert of suspicious activity. The RCMP also released a photo of Sagmoen — who is notorious for crimes against sex trade workers — in the interest of public safety

In 2017, the Salmon River Road property was the subject of another, much more extensive, police search, which identified the remains of Vernon 18-year-old Traci Genereaux. No charges have been laid in relation to her death, though police consider her death suspicious.

Sagmoen was not present at court Thursday, but a group of protesters that have followed his case meticulously were stationed outside the courthouse in -15 C weather, continuing their calls for justice for missing and murdered women and girls.

Sagmoen’s history with the law includes an assault conviction exactly one year ago today after he purposefully ran over a sex trade worker with an ATV.

In December 2019, he was found guilty of disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence, using a firearm during an offence, and possession of methamphetamine, but was released the same day due to time served in custody.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
