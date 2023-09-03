Salmon Arm businesses back wildfire effort

Grocery and men’s clothing store just 2 of many businesses stepping up

Dave Wallace, general manager of Askew’s, stands by a lift full of food being donated to support firefighters in the North Shuswap. (Viktoria Haack/CSRD photo)

Many businesses in Salmon Arm and the Shuswap are helping out in times of need.

With supplies being transported to Anglemont and St. Ives by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) due to limited road access and a power outage, local businesses have come out to support residents and firefighters alike.

Askew’s, a locally owned grocery store added its support – something it and other stores have been doing, both for evacuees and firefighters since the start.

“We’re very happy to support firefighters in the North Shuswap and Okanagan at this time,” said Dave Wallace, general manager of Askew’s.

Also in Salmon Arm, Gerald Forman, owner of Shuswap Clothing & Shoe Company, learned that some firefighters in the area were short on clothing, particularly where no washing facilities were readily available.

He put together a box of items that included socks, underwear and shirts.

“These guys needed some clothing and they came up [to the Shuswap] in a hurry,” said Forman.

“They’re spending the time out in our communities and working for us, so I think we should be giving back and treating them with respect.”

There are so many stories of residents and businesses coming to help in any way they can, said the Columbia Shuswap Regiona District in a press release.

