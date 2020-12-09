Nine-year-old Jane Scranton has been very busy making Christmas crafts to raise money for a cancer surgery for Halle Krawczyk, whose family her family met when she was undergoing cancer treatment. As of Dec. 7, Jane had already raised more than $2,000. (Photo contributed)

Nine-year-old Jane Scranton has been very busy making Christmas crafts to raise money for a cancer surgery for Halle Krawczyk, whose family her family met when she was undergoing cancer treatment. As of Dec. 7, Jane had already raised more than $2,000. (Photo contributed)

Salmon Arm cancer survivor plunges into Christmas craft making to fund another girl’s surgery

More than $2,000 raised in a little over a week by dedicated nine-year-old crafter

Jane Scranton has a mission.

It’s a mission sparked by the wish to help a family who is going through a health crisis that her family understands.

On Nov. 30, Jane began making Christmas crafts to help raise money for the Krawczyk family. The money would be used to help pay for expenses connected to three surgeries in the U.S. that 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk needs to fight a rare cancer.

“I asked Jane how she wanted to help out. She’s pretty crafty, so she decided she wanted to make some Christmas crafts…,” Jane’s mother Kim said.

“We went through the internet and picked some fairly simple designs.”

Bright and beautiful in their simplicity, tree decorations, signs and lanterns now fill their table.

Kim said they initially set a goal of $150. On the morning of Dec. 7, sales had surpassed $2,000.

“She’s been busy, she’s a busy little elf,” Kim smiled.

People have been very generous with Jane’s crafts. Some will spend $50 on a lantern, or some donate without taking anything in return, she said.

“It’s nice to see the community is supporting, and people who don’t even know the family. That’s really nice to see.”

Kim has heard of several other fundraisers including silent auctions, cut-a-thons by hairdressers and her own ‘physio-a-thon,’ where physiotherapists are donating their time.

She said Jane started the crafts last Sunday and would come home from school every day and work on them.

“She spent the whole weekend this weekend working… I keep saying, ‘you can take a break’ and she says ‘no, no, I love it.’ She’s really enjoying it and liking the fact that she’s able to raise money for another cancer kid.”

Read more: Parents thrilled over decision on surgery funding for Salmon Arm girl with rare cancer

Read more: 2018 – Drug for young Shuswap girl with cancer to be made available

Read more: 2018 – Shuswap bottle drive to support pediatric cancer research

Kim explains that Jane was diagnosed with leukemia when she was five. She has now been off chemo for just over a year and is in remission. However, during treatment Jane had an allergic reaction to the main chemo drug, so a back-up drug was needed.

“In our case it was a worldwide shortage of a drug vital to Jane’s treatment plan. We didn’t know whether she’d get it in time,” said Kim.

The Scrantons live in Salmon Arm so have met Halle, Hunter, Carolyn and Matt Krawczyk. Kim said Halle and Jane are not friends as such, but go to the same gymnastics place and know of each other.

“All oncology families share a connection that we’ve been given the terrifying news that our kids have cancer, but just being local we have connected with them and, in our particular scenario, we’ve both been told that there is a potentially life-saving treatment out there that we might not be able to access.

“I can identify with that here, it was the most terrifying feeling to not know whether you could help your child,” Kim said.

She added that raising money was just part of the catalyst for her and Jane.

“But also so that they don’t feel like they are doing this fight alone. We will do everything we can to make sure they feel like they have an army backing them up because even if they have all the money they need, it’s still a terrifying road ahead.”

If you’d like to purchase one of Jane’s crafts to support the Krawczyks, you’re asked to email Kim at kimlahti@hotmail.com. She and Jane can do door-drop deliveries to keep things COVID-friendly, as long as they’re local addresses.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CancerSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. ministers pay tribute to Joseph Arvay, lawyer and civil rights champion
Next story
Vernon columnist recalls 10 minutes of terror in TV studio

Just Posted

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that masks would be mandatory in all indoor public and retail places on Nov.19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman arrested for allegedly refusing to wear a mask in Revelstoke restaurant

Revelstoke RCMP issued a $230 ticket

Lagoon equipment was upgraded in July 2018 in an attempt to deal with the smell. (City of Revelstoke)
City council approves $90K contract for creation of Liquid Waste Management Plan

The plan aims to protect the environment and public as Revelstoke grows

Iconic Mt. Begbie - a mountain the NCES has sought protection for over the years. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
North Columbia Environmental Society votes in favour of joining Wildsight

The decision still needs to be finalized and the merge could happen next year

Signage outside Revelstoke’s hospital. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
One more COVID case in Revelstoke since Friday

Interior Health urges people to continue following public health restrictions

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond questions the NDP government in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
COVID-19 rapid test pilot program all B.C. can do now, Dix says

B.C. Liberals call for increased senior home testing

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. teachers had no say in decision to rule out winter break extension: BCTF

Other provinces have moved to virtual learning for the tail end of semester

Speedy Glass, and Apple Auto Glass, were part of the Drive Pink Campaign through their parent company Belron Canada, raising funds across B.C. for the Canadian Cancer Society to support women in their community living with breast cancer. (Contributed)
Okanagan glass shops install cancer funds

Drive Pink Campaign raises $9,000 in support of women living with breast cancer

Penticton paramedics took about 70 per cent more calls for drug overdoses in 2020 compared to 2019, Interior Health representatives told Penticton council Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton overdose calls see drastic increase in 2020

Overdose deaths, however, are down in the city

Nine-year-old Jane Scranton has been very busy making Christmas crafts to raise money for a cancer surgery for Halle Krawczyk, whose family her family met when she was undergoing cancer treatment. As of Dec. 7, Jane had already raised more than $2,000. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm cancer survivor plunges into Christmas craft making to fund another girl’s surgery

More than $2,000 raised in a little over a week by dedicated nine-year-old crafter

The Salmon Arm Observer’s Jim Elliot dukes it out with Wade Stewart during the inaugural Hit2Fit charity boxing event at Westgate Public Market in 2017. (File photo)
U.S. ticket seller leaves Shuswap non-profit society owing money

Boxing for Wellness Society fundraising to cover tickets sold for cancelled Hit2Fit event

Flight of beer
Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at popular Penticton brewery

Cannery Brewing said one staff member who didn’t work with public is self isolating

The Prince George Citizen’s front-page story on Dec. 14, 1970, was how a gunman entered the CKPG television and radio station looking for the Toronto Maple Leafs game his son was playing. The man, identified as Roy Spencer of Fort St. James, was killed in a shootout with police outside the studio. Vernon’s Carole Fawcett was working at the station that night. (Prince George Citizen photo)
Vernon columnist recalls 10 minutes of terror in TV studio

Carole Fawcett was working at CKPG in Prince George 50 years ago when a gunman entered the studio

Most Read