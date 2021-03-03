The owner of this property at 2240 Highway 97B SE would like to subdivide the property to create a residence for her son so they can keep the farm going for the next generation. (City of Salmon Arm image)

The owner of this property at 2240 Highway 97B SE would like to subdivide the property to create a residence for her son so they can keep the farm going for the next generation. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Salmon Arm farm owner requests subdivision of land for family member

Creating two lots would mean son could help keep the farm productive

The request of a Salmon Arm farmer to subdivide her property will likely be going to the Agricultural Land Commission with city council’s approval.

Owner Sharleen Miller addressed the city’s March 1 development and planning committee meeting, explaining she would like to subdivide the 18.9-hectare parcel at 2240 Highway 97B SE into two lots so her son can build a residence and help keep the farm productive into the future.

“I’m not seeking to take land out of the ALR now or in the future,” she emphasized, noting she’s seen farms in the community become less productive as farmers age. “We need to be encouraging young families to be our future farmers.”

Lot 1 would be the westernmost 3.8 hectares, where the house and the most active part of the farm, cattle and hay operations, are situated. Lot 2, 14.8 hectares on the eastern portion of the parcel, would be bounded north to south by a tributary of Canoe Creek.

Read more: Approval of second home on agricultural land surprises Salmon Arm council

Read more: Salmon Arm farm market asks land commission to approve retail liquor sales

Section 514 in the Local Government Act allows for the subdivision of a parcel that would otherwise not be permitted under minimum parcel size rules as long as it meets several requirements including: “the purpose of the subdivision is to provide a separate residence for a relative.”

In a four to three vote, the city’s agricultural advisory committee voted in favour of forwarding the application to the ALC.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren asked if there would be an agreement to prevent the sons from selling the second lot. Miller said that is her plan.

Kevin Pearson, the city’s director of development services, said if the ALC approved the application it would likely require a covenant on title stating the land could not be sold, usually for five years.

Coun. Chad Eliason asked about the property being split by the creek and by Highway 97B.

Pearson said it’s a rare situation but a little portion on northwest side would have to be hooked across the highway to connect with the new lot.

Eliason was alone in voting against moving the application forward. If a majority of council is in favour at its March 10 meeting, the application will proceed to the ALC. No formal public hearing will be held although the owner is permitted to speak if she wishes.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Agricultural Land ReserveSalmon Arm council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Help tame Vancouver’s Canada goose population by reporting nests: park officials
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap real estate market continues hot start to 2021

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison. File photo
COMMON’S CORNER: Challenging the government on vaccine availability and more

The first of a quarterly column from Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison

Email jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
LETTER: Revelstoke resident urges people to stay local

‘Please come back when the pandemic is over’

(Screen shot)
Revelstoke COVID-19 numbers drop to a single new case

Data from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27

A health worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to members of the police at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Mainz, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)
43 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

368 cases in the region remain active

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Okanagan-Shuswap real estate market continues hot start to 2021

Sales in February were up more than 100 per cent over last year, reports the Association of Interior Realtors

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

An air quality advisory continues in Vernon March 4 due to high levels of dust in the air from winter traction material. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: More road dust continues air quality advisory in Vernon

The advisory will last until the next rainfall or until enough street sweeping work is done

Mountain caribou from an endangered herd have returned to an area adjacent to the area closed to snowmobiling on Queest Mountain. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Return of caribou herd prompts temporary snowmobiling closure near Sicamous

Lake Play area on Queest Mountain closed for the second time this year

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

RCMP stock. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press)
Teen grabbed while jogging in Kelowna

18-year-old woman pulled free, running home and reporting incident to police

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

(Pxhere)
B.C. research reveals how pandemic has changed attitudes towards sex, health services

CDC survey shows that 35 per cent of people were worried about being judged

Some Canadians are finding butter harder than usual, resulting in an avalanche of social media controversy around #buttergate. (Brett Williams/The Observer)
#Buttergate: Concerns around hard butter hit small B.C. towns and beyond

Canadians find their butter was getting harder, blame palm oil in part one of this series

Most Read