During a May 18 traffic stop, Salmon Arm RCMP arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection to an abduction file out of Alberta. (File photo)

During a May 18 traffic stop, Salmon Arm RCMP arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection to an abduction file out of Alberta. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP locate teen allegedly abducted in Alberta

25-year-old female driver arrested, released with court date

  • May. 31, 2021 1:30 p.m.
  • News

A 14-year-old girl allegedly abducted in Alberta was located by Salmon Arm RCMP during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, May 18, police in Salmon Arm received a report of a vehicle travelling east from Chase. According to police, the vehicle and its driver were connected to an abduction file out of Alberta.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the vehicle was located and stopped by police in Salmon Arm.

“As a result of the traffic stop, the officers located the 14-year-old female child who appeared to be safe at the time,” said West in a May 31 news release. The 14-year-old was placed in the care of B.C.’s Ministry of Children and Family Development.

West said the driver, a 25-year-old female resident of Alberta, was taken into custody and released, and is to appear in court in Alberta.

Read more: Intermittent and overnight closures to Highway 1 just east of Golden announced for July

Read more: Second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming soon: Interior Health

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Previous story
Petition calls for day of mourning for children found buried at former B.C. residential school
Next story
B.C.’s minimum wage to increase to $15.20 on June 1, highest of any province

Just Posted

Vernon residents are showing their support for those grieving the loss of 215 children, whose remains were discovered at the Kamloops Residential School May 28, 2021. Residents are asked to put a teddy bear out on their porch at 5 p.m. Monday, May 31 and leave the light on. (Leo Isaac photo)
Teddy bears support those grieving Kamloops residential school victims

Residents urged to put a stuffed animal on their porch May 31 at 5 p.m. and leave their light on

Keegan Myra receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming soon: Interior Health

Eight weeks after your first dose, you will receive your invitation to book your second jab

The Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation is owned by the City of Revelstoke. Their tree farm license area is located north of Revelstoke off of Highway 23. (Contributed)
City-owned forestry business has allowable cut renewed

The Revelstoke Community Forestry Corporation harvests old growth forests north on Highway 23

Construction has begun on Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project, with closures to continue into July. (Claire Palmer photo)
Intermittent and overnight closures to Highway 1 just east of Golden announced for July

It’s a part of the ongoing construction in the Kicking Horse Canyon

Organizer Emma Atkinson has spent time at the Fairy Creek blockades on Vancouver Island. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Rally in Revelstoke to protect dwindling old growth forests

Roughly 100 people attended the rally on Sunday, May 30

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Federal New Democrats are calling for an emergency debate in the House of Commons on the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Trudeau promises more support for Indigenous Peoples after unmarked graves found

Prime minister says this not an exception or isolated incident, supports call for emergency debate

Anita Froh took photos of a new born fawn and mom in the backyard of the notorious Winnipeg Street home. (Facebook)
Injured deer and baby living in empty lot of notorious Penticton problem home

Neighbours are concerned about the well being of the injured mom

A map showing “Block C,” slated to be the first phase of the Goat’s Peak development. (Contributed)
Proposed West Kelowna ‘flagship’ neighbourhood clears another hurdle

The proposed Goat’s Peak neighbourhood’s first phase of development is planned to include 184 homes

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

During a May 18 traffic stop, Salmon Arm RCMP arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection to an abduction file out of Alberta. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP locate teen allegedly abducted in Alberta

25-year-old female driver arrested, released with court date

Ayana Benning, 5, and her brother Tulsie Benning, 4, marched up with their signs and parents to join the celebration at Braden Main forest service road, where the police exclusion line was breached May 29. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
RCMP arrest all but one at Fairy Creek blockade, protesters take it back next day

Crowds of supporters and a car of elders breached the police line

Save Fairy Creek supporters sport red to the May 29 Elders circle gathering to show solidarity with Indigenous People. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Solidarity for Indigenous claims over Tree Forest Licence 46 builds

Over 2,000 show up to save the Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island

(Black Press file photo).
14-year-old B.C. teen lost to suspected overdose

RCMP and BC Coroners Service investigating

A donkey out in a pasture at Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge. Photo posted May 25. (Facebook-Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society)
Donkeys cele-bray-te heading to pasture at refuge in Turtle Valley

Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society provides permanent homes for donkeys in need

Most Read