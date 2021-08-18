Salmon Arm RCMP officers unharmed after alleged attack by person wielding machete, scythe

A person is receiving medical attention after allegedly attacking three Salmon Arm RCMP officers on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (File photo)

A person is receiving medical attention after allegedly assaulting three RCMP officers near Salmon Arm

RCMP responded to a report of a person lying on Tappen Valley Road at 2:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16. The person was said to be screaming while holding a screwdriver.

One responding officer was joined by two more as police attempted to locate the person, who had relocated to a residence in the area.

Once at the residence, the officers attempted to make contact with the person, but according to RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West, the person turned violent and began throwing glass and metal objects at them.

Attempts to calm the person were made, but West said the individual continued to throw items.

West said the person struck one of the officers in the hand with a machete and rushed the other two officers with a scythe, adding the officers were able to subdue the person using a conductive energy weapon.

West said the officers were unharmed and resumed duties after they took the person to the hospital where they remain under a doctor’s care at this time.”

The incident remains under investigation.

