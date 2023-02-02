Salmon Arm RCMP respond to 18 collisions over 10-day period on Highway 1

‘The speed limit is for perfect conditions, and our conditions are nowhere near perfect.’

A semi truck went off the Trans-Canada Highway and struck the garage of a house on Walsh Road in Blind Bay on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Police said the driver of the truck suffered minor cuts and was taken to hospital. The home owner was asleep and was uninjured. (Photo contributed)

Salmon Arm RCMP officers responded to 18 motor-vehicle collisions over a 10-day period, including one where a semi went off Highway 1 and collided with a Blind Bay resident’s garage.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the 18 collisions occurred between Jan. 24 and Feb. 2.

At 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, a transport truck overturned in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway near Broderick Creek Frontage Road. West said a pickup truck then slid into the semi’s wrecked trailer. The highway was closed between for about four to five hours as the wreckage was removed. West said the drivers and passengers involved in the collision were not seriously injured, and were released at hospital after being checked out.

On the same date, about one hour later, the driver of a rental vehicle went off Highway 1 near the Summit Forest Service Road. West said the vehicle went down a 50-foot embankment. The driver was transported to hospital as a precaution, but was released later that evening.

At 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a semi truck went off the Trans Canada in slippery road conditions and struck the garage of a house on Walsh Road in Blind Bay. West said the driver of the truck suffered minor cuts and was taken to hospital. The home owner was asleep and was uninjured.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, police responded to a head-on collision involving two motor-vehicles on the Trans-Canada. West said all occupants of the vehicles were assessed at the scene and did not go to hospital. Traffic was affected as the two wrecked vehicles were removed from the road.

West said all of these collisions were on slippery roads and during inclement weather.

“The message to motorists is to slow down and take care during these weather events,” said West. “The speed limit is for perfect conditions, and our conditions are nowhere near perfect.

“We at the RCMP are relieved that the injuries sustained in these collisions were not serious and it appears that all persons involved will recover.”

