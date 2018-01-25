Police seized cocaine and other drugs in a bust in the early morning hours of Jan. 24. Four people have been arrested. -File photo

Salmon Arm RCMP seize large amounts of cash, drugs

Two men and two women from Tappen and Vernon arrested

Police are busy counting and cataloging a stash of heroin, cocaine, meth, and MDMA, along with a large amount of cash, which was seized from a vehicle and residence in Tappen.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 24, members of the Salmon Arm RCMP intercepted a man and woman from the Vernon area. They were stopped after leaving a residence in the Tappen area which is a known to police.

After searching the vehicle, a significant quantity of heroin, cocaine, meth, and MDMA was seized along with a large sum of Canadian currency. The vehicle is under police seizure at this time.

With the evidence gathered during this traffic stop, the Salmon Arm RCMP then obtained a search warrant to raid a residence in the Tappen area. Another man and woman, both known to police, were arrested.

During the search of the residence, a substantial amount of what is believed to be heroin and other drugs was seized along with more Canadian currency.

All parties involved were released to appear in court in Salmon Arm at a later date.

Staff Sgt. Scott West says quantities of the seized drugs are not yet available as they are still being tallied by officers for evidence purposes.

