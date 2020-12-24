Interior Health and staff at Salmon Arm’s Lakeside Manor continue work to prevent further spread of COVID-19. (File photo)

Interior Health and staff at Salmon Arm’s Lakeside Manor continue work to prevent further spread of COVID-19. (File photo)

Salmon Arm retirement community mourning loss of resident who contracted COVID-19

COVID-19 cases increase at Lakeside Manor, but no new cases since Dec. 16

The Lakeside Manor community is mourning the death of a resident who was recently hospitalized for another health issue but was found to have had COVID-19.

Melanie Reinhardt, president at Lakeside Manor, confirmed a resident had passed away but, out of respect for the family and privacy, was unable to comment further.

“We are aware that one of our residents has passed away during this time, but I want to be really respectful of the family,” said Reinhardt.

As of Dec. 11, there were five confirmed cases at Lakeside Manor, a retirement residential complex run by Vantage Living. On Thursday, Dec. 24, Reinhardt said that since the 11th, more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed and that affected residents remained in self-quarantine.

“I tend to stay away from the numbers because they tend to be a little bit interpretive, because there’s the number of people who have been diagnosed and numbers of people who have been cleared,” said Reinhardt, who stressed there have been no new cases since Dec. 16.

Read more: Five cases of COVID-19 now confirmed at Salmon Arm independent living complex

Read more: UPDATE: Three cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Salmon Arm retirement living facility

Back on the 11th, Reinhardt was hoping conditions might have improved enough to look at slowly reopening some of Lakeside’s communal facilities. Now, that won’t be a consideration until at least Dec. 30.

“We’re not opening anything until we’re 14 days clear,” said Reinhardt. “I’m trying not to give our residents any false hope on dates. I’m working with our medical health officers on the reopening plan.”

Asked about protocol related to deliveries, Reinhardt noted one change has to do with pharmacy deliveries.

“We have increased our individual activity in deliveries,” said Reinhardt. “For example, pharmacies. Pharmacies used to deliver to the residents’ doors, and now they deliver to our front office and we arrange with the individuals to get their pharmacy orders delivered.”

Staff at Lakeside continue to conduct wellness checks with residents to make sure their needs are being addressed.

“We have people who are telling us I’m choosing just to stay in my room right now,” said Reinhardt. “We want to support that. These are our friends, these are our community members. So I’m making sure my team is reaching out to them by telephone a couple of times a week just to make sure that if they need anything, that somebody knows and somebody can respond to it.”

With no new cases of COVID-19 arising over the past eight days, Reinhardt is looking forward to the end of the month, hoping to have turned a corner.

“Again, it’s important everybody knows, we’re not moving ahead without medical health officers,” said Reinhardt. “We’re moving in-step, making sure that everybody is comfortable with our plans to keep the community safe.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 reported at Revelstoke Secondary School
Next story
Glimpses of our past for Dec. 24

Just Posted

The Peach is looking ready for its COVID Christmas. (Monique Tamminga/Black Press)
T’was the night before Christmas in the Okanagan

It’s true that this year has had sadness aplenty, we’ll never forget the year 2020

Hwy 1 west of Lake Louise Overpass in Alberta. DriveBC
Trans-Canada Highway closed at Alberta border

There is no detour and no estimated time of reopening

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 is seen through Christmas lights, in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
70 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Outbreak numbers remain mostly unchanged, except for care homes in Central Okanagan

The Okanagan could have a white Christmas Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (Pixabay)
It could be a white Christmas in the Okanagan

Environment Canada is predicting a chance of snow on Christmas Day

Musicians spread Christmas cheer around Revelstoke on trailers and in the backs of trucks yesterday, Dec. 23. (Submitted/Noeline Mostert)
Musicians spread Christmas cheer in Revelstoke

The Revy Jingle and Cheer took place Dec. 23

A person walks past a COVID-19 restrictions sign during in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Ontario is reporting a new daily record for COVID-19 infections as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledges this Christmas won’t be the one Canadians had hoped for. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
VIDEO: Trudeau strikes hopeful note in holiday message after tumultuous year

Pandemic means families aren’t supposed to gather the way they normally would for Christmas

They must have been ordered from a catalogue - Avon probably - in the 1950's or 60's. Photo Andrea DeMeer 2020
There is no such thing as the perfect Christmas

Look for the joy in disastrous dinners and melted wax figures

Interior Health and staff at Salmon Arm's Lakeside Manor continue work to prevent further spread of COVID-19. (File photo)
Salmon Arm retirement community mourning loss of resident who contracted COVID-19

COVID-19 cases increase at Lakeside Manor, but no new cases since Dec. 16

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a man in his 30s, identified as Hollywood actor Josiah Black, who was found dead at the Spion Kop Summit in Lake Country Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (GoFundMe)
Community rallies to give Lake Country woman her dream home after husband’s death

Alicia and Josiah Black have always dreamed of turning a bus into their own tiny home

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands have been given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
Canada ‘stole Christmas’ says Vancouver Island’s aquaculture industry

Federal decision to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms has sent shivers across northern Vancouver Island

A young boy, part of several asylum seeking families participating in a Las Posadas event at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, peers into the U.S. from Agua Prieta, Mexico Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, seen from Douglas, Ariz. People on each side of the border celebrate Las Posadas as they have done for decades, a centuries-old tradition practiced in Mexico re-enacts Mary and Joseph's search for refuge in Bethlehem through songs, with several of the families attending stuck south of the border, their lives in limbo with U.S. proceedings suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
People yearn to connect across borders amid pandemic holiday

Families across the world are disconnected, but perhaps none more than those on opposite sides of a border

(The Canadian Press)
VIDEO: Treats children leave for Santa around the world

It varies country to country

Most Read