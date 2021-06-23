RCMP cruiser. (File photo)

Salmon Arm woman dies in Enderby motorcycle crash

Fatal incident involving a farm vehicle closed Highway 97A for several hours

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 97A claimed the life of a Salmon Arm woman Tuesday evening.

North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a commercial farm vehicle near the intersection of Springbend Road Tuesday, June 22, around 6:20 p.m.

Police determined the motorcycle was northbound on the highway when it crossed the centre line and collided with a large commercial farm vehicle travelling southbound on the highway.

“Sadly, the 58-year-old female motorcyclist sustained significant injuries and was declared deceased at the scene,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

The highway was closed in both directions for around three hours while crews completed their work.

The collision is still under investigation.

READ MORE: Highway 97A closed north of Enderby

READ MORE: Vernon woman reported missing

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
B.C. study probes if more time in the shade as a child prevents skin cancer in adulthood

Just Posted

(Contributed)
Paintings showing Canada’s railway history on display at Revelstoke Railway Museum

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The longest wedding veil spanned 63.5 football fields

Kids playing at Williamson Lake during last summer’s heatwave. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
B.C. heatwave: Expect 35 C this weekend in Revelstoke

MLA Doug Clovechok for Columbia River-Revelstoke in the Canada Day parade in 2019. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
No word from City of Revelstoke if Canada Day celebrations are planned