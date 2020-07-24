Starting at 00:01 hours, July 31, until further notice, in the portion of Osoyoos Lake north of the bridge at Highway No. 3 (North Basin), individuals may catch two Sockeye per day. (Black Press file)

Salmon fishing allowed in Osoyoos Lake starting July 31

Individuals will be able to catch up to two Sockeye per day, during daylight hours only

Salmon fishing will be allowed on Osoyoos Lake, north of the Highway 3 bridge (North Basin), starting July 31.

Starting in just a few days, individuals will be able to catch two Sockeye per day, but during daylight hours only.

A report released by Fisheries and Oceans Canada on July 22 explains that on July 20, a collaborative fishing plan was agreed upon between department staff, the Okanagan Nation Alliance and the Mid Fraser Thompson Okanagan Sport Fish Advisory Committee.

In August, a review of Sockeye abundance, harvest and environmental conditions will determine the duration of the fishery.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada noted that despite there being Kokanee and Sockeye salmon present in Skaha lake, there is no fishing of anadromous (migrating) salmon allowed in Skaha Lake.

Also, local provincial regulations should be referenced to confirm Kokanee size restrictions of under 35 centimeters. No fish over 35 centimeters may be kept.

Single barbless hooks are required when fishing for salmon in fresh waters in B.C.

Those fishing for salmon in fresh water require a Non-Tidal Angling Licence. For more information visit Env.gov.bc.ca/fw/fish/licences.

Those who witness suspicious fishing activity are asked to call Fishers and Oceans Canada 24-hour toll-free line at 1-800-465-4336, or the B.C. RAPP line, at 1-877-952-7277.

For the 24 hour recorded opening and closure line, call 1-866-431-FISH (3474).

Fisheries and Oceans Canada

