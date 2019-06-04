Save-On-Foods Share it Forward program will see 50 per cent of proceeds from Western Family Products purchased between June 13 and 19 donated to the food bank in Revelstoke. (Submitted)

Save-On-Foods Share it Forward coming June 13-19

This time of year marks a critical time for Community Connections Food Bank as our stock of food that was donated through our annual events has come to an end.

The second annual Save-On-Foods Share it Forward event will help stock our shelves and help feed over 190 local households who regularly access the Food Bank.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s Food Recovery program ahead of the times

Community Connections is excited to partner with Brian Clark and the staff on this event that will help support families in our community. Visit Save-On Foods between June 13 – 19 to purchase Western Family products and help support Community Connections Food Bank.

Food insecurity looks different for all households. It may mean being forced to pick between spending money at the grocery store or spending it on necessities such as rent and utilities, it may mean relying on school breakfast programs to feed your children at least one meal a day, not knowing if you’ll be able to provide food for the other two meals.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s Food Recovery Program receives funding from Columbia Basin Trust

The traditional time of year when people donate to the Food Bank is during the annual Emergency Services Food Drive in September and the Christmas season. But once these events end, food donations slip to the back of peoples mind.

Between June 13 and 19 when you purchase any Western Family products Save-On-Foods will donate 50 per cent of the net proceeds to support the food bank.

READ MORE: Growing vegetables for the Revelstoke Food Bank

 

