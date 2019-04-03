photo: contributed

Say so long to Ogopogo: Okanagan water park staple set for destruction

Construction is underway to reopen a Kelowna park for the upcoming summer

Kelowna will have to say goodbye to a 30-year staple of play.

The iconic concrete Ogopogo that was central to the City Park Water Park will be demolished and carted away in the next couple weeks, making way for construction of the new park.

“The Ogopogo structure was originally designed and installed in 1990—it’s concrete, 53-feet long and 8-feet at the highest point —and current codes and standards do not permit climbable features at spray parks,” said Scott Bushell, a city engineer.

“It wasn’t a decision we took lightly, but to promote safety and play-based learning it will have to be removed.”

The removal of Ogopogo was revealed Tuesday when plans for the new waterpark design were released.

Since then, Bushell has received a few calls with members of the community expressing discontent but he said the pros outweigh the cons when it comes to the season of water fun ahead.

“We have a great partnership with Waterplay Solutions, a local aquatic play manufacturer, who will put in new features. It will be a refreshed and great atmosphere and at the end of the day we want to promote safe features,” he said, adding a fall height of eight-feet is not permitted and acceptable at a spray park.

The water park in City Park was closed for the 2017 and 2018 seasons after flood damage.

Bushell said the water park open in time for the upcoming season.

READ MORE: City Park Waterpark temporarily closed

The restoration process has begun with plans to make the new water park more flood resistant, an added new water delivery and disposal system, as well as new attractions.

Waterplay Solutions was the original supplier for the water park when it was first built, worked with their agency partner RecTec Industries to contribute new aquatic play features to the project.

“We’d like to thank Waterplay and RecTec for their collaboration with the city in providing an additional $63,900 worth of features for the water park,” said Bushell.

READ MORE: Retaining wall around popular Kelowna walkway chipping away with rising water

The City of Kelowna will update when the water park will open.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Florida police officer jailed on child rape charge
Next story
Chinese woman carrying computer malware arrested at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Just Posted

New study says disrupting wolf movement more effective at protecting caribou than culls

Perhaps the answer to helping caribou is by reducing the ability of wolves to find them

Revelstoke Elks Lodge donates to Minor Hockey and Minor Ball

The lodge is looking for new members to continue raising money

Phase 1 of Revelstoke’s Art Alleries project presented to committee

Concept art has been revealed for Phase 1 of the Revelstoke Visual… Continue reading

Editorial Cartoon for April 3

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

Royal LePage collecting donations for garage sale fundraiser

Proceeds from the May 11 event will go to the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

City of Kelowna looks for feedback on transportation plan

The conversation will explore transportation options for the future

Unsolved human remains cases in South Okanagan listed on interactive map

These are two of the few dozen unsolved cases involving unidentified human remains

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

Burn pile gets out of hand causing brush fire

Shuswap fire chief encourages taking wood waste to landfill instead of burning

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

Most Read