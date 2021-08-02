A photo of the Brenda Creek fire from July 15. The fire grew to an estimated 824 ha, according to a BC Wildfire update on Sunday, July 24. (Contributed/B.C. Wildfire Service)

Scattered precipitation helped with Brenda Creek wildfire behaviour

Conditions will return to warm and dry, making fighting the fire a challenge

Despite one to two millimetres of precipitation yesterday (Aug. 1) and fire crews tackling it, the Brenda Creek wildfire continues to sit at an estimated 824 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service said the scattered precipitation did provide some reprieve in fire behaviour, but with conditions forecasted to go back to being warm and dry in the next couple of days, crews may once again have a hard time fighting the fire.

The service added that the wildfire itself as well as the surrounding areas are under thick smoky conditions.

“Winds today are forecast to be 10 to 15 kilometres per hour from the west and northwest, with afternoon gusts of 25 to 35 kilometres per hour in the afternoon, which will increase the drying out of forest fuels from yesterday’s precipitation,” the service said in a statement.

Structural protection is still in place on high-value resources according to the service, including the cabins in the Headwater Creek area.

“Crews will continue to patrol and extinguish hot spots along the powerlines.”

There have been strong winds over the past few days, but the service said fire guards and crew have held the perimeter successfully.

