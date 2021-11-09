Scheduled highway closure west of Revelstoke due to continued blasting operations

The Three Valley Gap Bluff project will close a portion of Highway 1 for two hours

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed at Three Valley Gap on Nov. 16. (Emcon Services/Facebook)

Highway 1 near Revelstoke will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. due to blasting operations in the area.

The Three Valley Gap Bluff project will reduce solid bodies of rock to fragments by way of explosives on a portion of Highway 1, 20 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

The aim is to trim blast approximately 960 cubic metres of slope, and install a 130 metre long Rockfall Attenuator System, a modified rockfall drape.

The continuation of the project is still being carried out by BAT Construction Ltd.

The highway will be closed for two hours, with stoppage points at the Clanwilliam 4-lane section, approximately 9 km east of the project site, and at the Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate, approximately 5 km west of the project site.

