Scheer promises health transfer increases to premiers in anticipation of attacks

Scheer would increase health transfers and a social transfer by at least three per cent every year

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is promising the premiers that he would increase health transfers and a social transfer by at least three per cent every year should he become prime minister.

In a letter to provincial and territorial premiers, Scheer says he wants to put the commitment in writing because he anticipates his opponents will misrepresent his position on health care funding.

Scheer says millions of Canadians rely on a public health care system including during life events including the birth of a child, when caring for aging parents, for check-ups and life-saving treatments.

ALSO READ: Andrew Scheer says Conservatives have ‘comprehensive plan to make Canada safer’

He also says Canadians count on education, social assistance, early learning, child care and other programs supported by the Canada Social Transfer, adding that Canadians need to be able to count on stable and predictable federal funding.

In a speech to Liberal candidates Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Conservatives of claiming to be a party of the people, but quickly turning to “cuts” to health care, municipalities, child care, education and services Canadians rely on most.

A spokesperson for Scheer says health is an issue that stretches across all provinces and territories, adding the Conservatives know the Trudeau Liberals will “try and fearmonger.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police searching for father who abducted his child from Victoria

Just Posted

Okanagan taps into hoppy IPA scene

In celebration of National IPA Day, we spoke with some of the best craft breweries

Revelstoke roads and weather: sun and cloud

High 29 degrees

Indie rock band Western Jaguar to play at Last Drop

The show is Aug 9 and admission is free

Revelstoke’s Library Learning Lab Fundraising Campaign Gaining Momentum

However, the Library still needs to raise $120,000 by September

Band coming to Revelstoke says its songs are about connection

The next album from West My Friend is on how people treat each other

Justin Trudeau seeks to highlight climate policy in visit to Canada’s Far North

The country now has protection measures in place for almost 14 per cent of Canada’s marine and coastal areas

Police searching for father who abducted his child from Victoria

Brent Erskine is charged with abducting his Four-year-old daughter, Samantha Wulandari, after a trip to Vancouver

Public input sought on Sicamous-Armstrong rail trail

Planners of the Sicamous-Armstrong Rail Trail are turning to the public for input on the project

Experts alarmed after deer meat from diseased herd allowed into Canada’s food system

CWD was first detected in Canada in 1996, and has since spread across parts of Saskatchewan and Alberta

Lack of oxygen likely caused fatal plane crash near Calgary, says TSB report

The pilot flying the Piper PA-31 Navajo was headed to the Springbank Airport

Woman dragged by rattled horse after semi-tractor set on fire

The woman received non-life threatening injuries

Senior allegedly robbed in parking lot of South Okanagan casino

Police say suspect is a South Asian female with a heavy build, wearing a dark yellow tank top

Free pardons now available for Canadians convicted of simple cannabis possession

Bill C-93 passed in the Senate in June and is now available for Canadians

Witnesses in trial for alleged killer of Abbotsford police officer didn’t embellish testimony, Crown says

Crown and defence to deliver closing statements at trial of Oscar Arfmann

Most Read