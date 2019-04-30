The scholarships are funded by Columbia Basin Trust, Northwest Power and Conservation Council. (Submitted)

Scholarships for attending international conference on the future of the Columbia River

The conference is in Kimberly from Sept. 12 to 14, 2019

The Columbia Basin Transboundary Conference: One River, One Future is offering scholarships for post-secondary students and non-profit professionals who plan to attend a conference on the future of the Columbia River.

The international conference, which addresses key issues related to the future of the Columbia River, its ecosystem, management and international implications, takes place in Kimberley, B.C., from Sept. 12 to 14, 2019. The scholarships offered are up to $400. Registration for the conference is $199.

“We want to ensure cost is not limiting participation for post-secondary students or non-profit professionals,” said Kindy Gosal, Director, Special Initiatives, Columbia Basin Trust.

“With this support we are encouraging students and non-profits to join the discussion, network and enhance their understanding of current issues and emerging challenges with respect to the Columbia River.”

“The Council is pleased to offer these scholarships in partnership with the Trust,” said Council Chair Jennifer Anders.

“It’s essential that young scholars, students and non-profits with an interest in the environment, government, policy, science and research have the means to attend this important event, which only takes place about every five years.”

Scholarship applications can be found at www.transboundaryriverconference.org/scholarship-request and must be submitted by June 14, 2019.

In order to receive a scholarship, applicants must:

  • Be available to attend the full conference;
  • Work for a non-profit or be a registered post-secondary student;
  • Volunteer at the conference for up to four hours (e.g. help at registration table, keep time at sessions, prepare registration packets, etc.);
  • Register or be registered at the time of application. Eligible costs for travel, accommodation and registration will be reimbursed;
  • Submit a final report including expenses, receipts and a short summary (250 words) on what was important about the conference; and
  • Be at least 19 years of age.

Successful applicants will be notified by email on July 15, 2019. There are a limited number of scholarships available and applicants will be assesed on a first-come, first-served basis.

