School back in session for North Okanagan students

Several important dates for both Vernon and North Okanagan districts

It’s time for kids and parents to get back to the routine of lunches and homework.

School resumes Monday, Jan. 6 following two weeks of Christmas break.

“The upcoming months are busy ones in schools as the important work of helping students’ learn continues,” says the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District.

At the district level, important planning/consultation sessions are taking place as both long range facilities planning (LRFP) and budget planning are in full swing.

That could mean some changes for future students in the Enderby and Sicamous areas.

Therefore parents and the public are invited to the LRFP session for the Enderby/Grindrod area at Grindrod Elementary Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. The session for Sicamous and area will be at Eagle River Secondary Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m.

Dates for sessions in the Armstrong and Salmon Arm areas will be published once details are finalized.

READ MORE: Caution urged as bear spotted at several Vernon neighbourhoods

Over at the Vernon School District, there is a parent information night for those interested in the Montessori program on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. at Silver Star Elementary. Registration times and dates are Jan. 15 – Feb. 14, at Silver Star Elementary, from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. each school day. Spaces are drawn by lottery.

Kindergarten registration begins Jan. 14 and runs each school day from, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. until Feb. 14.

Registration must be completed in person.

A child must reach five years of age by Dec. 31 of the school year to be eligible for kindergarten enrolment. To register a student in any school, a parent or legal guardian must provide proof of school-age eligibility, citizenship and home address.

There is also a late French Immersion parent night Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at Harwood Elementary for students who have successfully completed Grade 5. It is a two-year program that is limited to 30 students per class. Registration is at Harwood Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. and is chosen based on a lottery (although siblings of students already enrolled are given priority).

“Parents/guardians are no longer required to line up for first-come, first-serve registration,” the Vernon School District states.

READ MORE: Okanagan Indian Band releases site maps for proposed new school

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coroner reports Oliver teen’s death due to natural causes

Just Posted

Trans Canada Highway closure planned for Jan. 4 east of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work will see the highway closed an estimated nine hours

Jack-knifed semi cause of morning closure west of Revelstoke

RCMP remind drivers to slow down for road conditions

New snowshed lighting fails on Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke

The lights were recently replaced in a $7.15 million project

A year of transition for regional federal politics

Morrison reflects on 2019, looks ahead to navigating minority government in the new year

Grizzlies defenceman named KIJHL star of the week

Grizzlies defenceman Rider McCallum was named one of the three KIJHL stars… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers rescue buck tangled up in toboggan

After being tranquillized the deer was safely freed from his predicament without injury

Coroner reports Oliver teen’s death due to natural causes

19-year-old Aidan Pratt of Oliver died unexpectedly in 2017

‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer vie for bragging rights starting Tuesday

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

COLUMN: Newspaper comic strips reflect real life

Insights and observations can be found in the comic strips

LETTER: Summerlanders have shown generosity

While fires rage in Australia, visitor notices community spirit in Summerland

LETTER: Utility increases, RDOS pay increase are disappointing

Increases will affect those on low incomes

North Okanagan woman gets stolen car, dead pets back

Monte Lake resident had just put her dog and cat down, who were in the back seat, when a thief stole her car

Most Read