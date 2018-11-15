School district moving forward with survey of Mt. Begbie School site

The demolition of Mount Begbie Elementary is well underway, with contractor Clearview Grinding taking its excavator to the building starting last Wednesday morning. By the weekend, they reduced the old school to a pile of rubble. Mount Begbie Elementary shut its doors to students at the end of the 2011-12 school year. The Revelstoke School District is tearing down the building to make way for re-development of the site. The City of Revelstoke is hoping for medium-density residential development on the Southside property. ~ By Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Though the school district has no yet received approval for the final subdivision on the Big Eddy School property, they are moving forward with the Mount Begbie School site.

According to an update from the school district the school board has updated the appraisal for the site.

“With winter approaching, two tasks will be concluded prior to snow fall,” said the release. “A legal survey of the land will be obtained and a geotechnical assessment will be undertaken.”

The district received approval to sell the property in February of 2012. In June of 2016 they held public information meetings to present the redevelopment plans to the community. The school was demolished and the site restored in the fall of 2016.

This month the school board plans to survey the site, assess sub-surface conditions and obtain a geotechnical report.

They are scheduled to consider their options for disposition in the winter of 2019.

Most Read