Expansion at BX Elementary is underway to create 240 new spaces at the school. (Vernon School District photo)

School expansion makes room for more North Okanagan students

BX Elementary work underway, and making a lot of noise, so it’s helpful classes aren’t in session

Class might not be in session, but there’s plenty of activity at one Vernon school.

An $11.48 million expansion has started at BX Elementary on Silver Star Road.

Creating 240 new student spaces, the project is expected to be completed in time for September 2021.

“The new addition onto the school is progressing well,” said BX Principal Tyler Galenzoski. “Our construction team is preparing for the foundation to be poured. They make a lot of noise, so it is helpful that students are currently not in the building.”

