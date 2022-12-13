(File photo)

(File photo)

School lockdown in Kamloops due to man with gun

Police officers were able to arrest the man without incident

A man with a gun was arrested after being convinced to surrender near a school in Kamloops.

RCMP responded to a weapons call on the 500-block of Tod Mountain Road at approximately 2:10p.m. on Dec. 12.

A nearby school was placed on a brief hold and secure after it was confirmed that the man had a firearm.

Police officers were able to arrest the man without incident.

The man was then released with a scheduled court date related to firearms offences.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2022-44065.

READ MORE: Fines, community service for 5 who breached B.C. Coastal GasLink pipeline injunction

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

gunsKamloopsRCMP

Previous story
Santa Claus to the rescue when dog falls through ice in Okanagan Lake

Just Posted

Scott Robertson (Absolute Contracting), Grant Dowdy (REVSAR President and Manager), and Peter Bernacki (Nu-Trend Construction Ltd). (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Season of giving: Revelstoke Search and Rescue receives a number of donations

The summer market. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Local Food Initiative’s Farmers’ Market receives provincial award

Volunteers receiving their awards at the Revelstoke Railway Museum. (Photo by Community Futures Revelstoke)
Volunteers recognized at Spirit of Revelstoke Awards

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Clownfish