Jessica Lundeen, left, waits to hug her two kids Austin Lundeen, 12, centre, and Chantal Lundeen, 14, after receiving their COVID-19 Vaccine at Gordon A Brown Middle School in Toronto Wednesday, May 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Jessica Lundeen, left, waits to hug her two kids Austin Lundeen, 12, centre, and Chantal Lundeen, 14, after receiving their COVID-19 Vaccine at Gordon A Brown Middle School in Toronto Wednesday, May 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Schools better than COVID-19 clinics for vaccinating students, says BCTF

If schools don’t carry vaccines, Teri Mooring worries working parents might not find the time to schedule their kids a dose

Not everyone is happy with B.C.’s decision to include children in its vaccination strategy by having them inoculated alongside their parents.

The head of B.C. Teachers Federation says schools, not community clinics, would be the best place to vaccinate children aged 12 to 17 against COVID-19.

“Setting up in-school vaccination clinics is the best way to vaccinate as many eligible students as possible in the shortest amount of time,” said Teri Mooring.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday (May 20) that community clinics were chosen to allow families to attend together, an approach she said is likely to maximize the delivery of COVID-19 vaccinations.

READ ALSO: 70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

Mooring disagrees.

She said the vaccination focus should first be in schools with more than 1,000 students, including in the Fraser Health region where in-class exposures most frequently occur.

“Vaccinations already occur in schools,” the president said. “Schools regularly co-ordinate parental consent forms, schools have gyms and cafeterias that could be used.”

If schools don’t carry the vaccines, Mooring said working parents might not find the time to schedule their children a dose.

“Unfortunately, the paid vaccination leave is for the individual worker and isn’t available to bring children to get their vaccinations,” she said.

“Parents who work multiple jobs or are essential workers may find it difficult to go to a clinic as a family.”

“We need at least 75 per cent of the population vaccinated and bringing the vaccines into schools can help us get there much faster as the students are already there.”

As it stands, the province estimates there are 310,000 people between the age of 12 and 17 eligible to be vaccinated.

RELATED: B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusSchoolsvaccines

Previous story
VIDEO: Top meteorologist predicts active hurricane season in Canada
Next story
Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas

Just Posted

Torch Day Parade on Mackenzie Avenue on May 24, 1941. Photo by George Stocks Studio. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 10882)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 20

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

Sometimes we need to step back and look at the bigger picture. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: Taking a minute to be grateful

Today I am grateful to live in Revelstoke where the most devastating… Continue reading

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The cast of Friends makes around $20 million USD each year

Your morning start for Friday, May 21, 2021

Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control as Highway 1 has been closed in both directions at Sicamous beginning about 5 p.m. May 20, 2021. Drive BC states Highway 97A and Highway 97B are suggested as detours. (Drive BC image)
Motor vehicle incident closes Trans-Canada Highway at Sicamous

Drive BC advises motorists to take Highway 97A westbound or Highway 97B eastbound

Max Cuevas, 12, holds his mother’s hand as he receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse practitioner Nicole Noche at Families Together of Orange County in Tustin, Calif., Thursday, May 13, 2021. The state began vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Care home outbreak over, 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Parents can also now bring their children aged 12 and up to receive vaccines

Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam proudly displays the Lifesaving Society awards he recently received for a rescuing another boy while swimming at Sicamous Beach in July 2020. (Contributed)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from May 16 to 21

A map showing COVID-19case rates in the Central Okanagan. (BCCDC)
Nearly half of Central Okanagan adults have received 1st dose of COVID vaccine

Vaccination rate low, case count high in Rutland

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A health care worker prepares to test a Coastal GasLink field worker for COVID-19. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 days paid sick leave for COVID-19

The province says it plans the bridge the pandemic legislation into a permanent sick leave program for ‘any illness or injury’

A vehicle left the road and took out a utility pole in Osoyoos on Friday morning, May 21, 2021. (RCMP)
Osoyoos man destroys power pole in collision, knocks out power

The driver claims he swerved to avoid deer; police say speed was likely a factor

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Canada’s Erin Brockovich

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Holland America Volendam carries passengers from Seattle to Ketchikan, Alaska for scenic tours. A 19th century U.S. shipping law has required foreign vessels to stop at a B.C. port in between. (Holland America Line)
Seattle-Alaska cruise ships gear up to bypass B.C. ports this summer

Ottawa’s COVID-19 ban until March 2022 pushes U.S. to act

Sisters Shelby Rutschmann and Destini Cogbill are the management team behind the family venture that is Anvil Coffee Collective, located in downtown Salmon Arm at 310 A Ross St. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm family collaborates on opening of new coffee shop

Anvil Coffee Collective latest addition to downtown Salmon Arm

A man potentially suffering an overdose lays unconscious outside a Penticton convenience store April 30, 2021 as bystanders call for help. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton records most overdoses in the Okanagan on same day B.C. breaks daily record

There have been 279 overdose calls in Penticton so far in 2021

Most Read