Schools deliver 600 laptops to North Okanagan students

Ensuring that every child has access to education, regardless of resources, has been a priority for Vernon schools.

With schools closed, learning has moved online for students with virtual class meetings, online assignments and more. Since not all students have the technology needed to do so, School District 22 has stepped up to get them online.

“To date we have provided over 600 laptops and some paper based materials to support our students to connect with their teachers, classmates, and access learning opportunities,” said Superintendent Joe Rogers, in a letter to parents.

“We are all adapting to supporting students in this new environment.”

The district is also continuing to provide meals in partnership with Venture Training, Okanagan Learning Foundation, Kalamalka Rotary and Jean and Ken Finch.

Working with local childcare providers, support is also being provided to essential workers.

In lieu of the previously scheduled April parent/students/teacher conferences, elementary teachers will be contacting students and families by May 8 to touch base and follow up on the educational opportunities they have been providing. Secondary students will also receive an interim report by May 8.

“Please remember that it is not possible for teachers to replicate the same educational opportunities they provide in the classroom; therefore, assessment of learning will also need to be adjusted according to the educational opportunities and communication they have with students,” said Rogers.

All students will receive a final grade for each course (proficiency level for K-9).

For more information, the Ministry of Education has provided a question and answer page on its website.

“Please remember to follow the directions of Dr. Henry to wash your hands regularly, cough into your elbow and stay two meters apart from anyone you do not live with,” said Rogers. “We will get back to school sooner if we can all do our part to stay safe and keep each other safe.”

